Former Liverpool man makes bold transfer claim over state of squad

Ex-Liverpool man Graeme Souness has claimed that Liverpool don’t need to make any additions to their squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have taken a perch atop the Premier League table with six wins from six and just two goals conceded.

Souness has sung the praises of the Reds once again, insisting they have no weaknesses in their current squad.

“I think they’re the real deal. They’ve got strength in depth,” he told bookies Paddy Power.

“Every manager should always be looking to strengthen, no manager’s happy with his lot, but there’s no obvious weakness in the Liverpool side.

“This isn’t just the best chance for Liverpool to win the title since the Premier League starter, I’d go further than that – I say this is the best chance they’ve had since Kenny’s team last won it (in 1990).

“They’ve got a really healthy group of players. It’s only a matter of time before they win something.

“If you’re going to win the Premier League this year, you’re going to have to finish above Liverpool.

“I think this Liverpool team would give any team from any era a real game.”

