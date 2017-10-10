Former Liverpool man urges Juventus to sign Reds star Emre Can

Former Liverpool and Juventus goalkeeper Alex Manninger has told the Serie A champions they’ll be signing a winner if they manage to lure Emre Can to Turin.

The Germany star has emerged as a major target for Juventus, with the Turin giants seeing a bid for the player rejected over the summer.

However, with Can falling out of contract next summer, Juve are once again expected to renew efforts to sign the player when the transfer window opens again in January.

Manninger has witnessed at first hand just how good a player Can is, having spent a year at Anfield as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper last year, and believes he has all the qualities to become a great player for Juventus.

“He [Can] is young and is a player I’ve always admired”, Manninger told ilbianconero.

“He is still young but is already very strong. He plays like a veteran. He knows how to defend and how to score goals.

“Can is a winner and Juventus will make no mistake if they sign him. He has great charisma and never wants to lose. He has Turkish blood but German technique.”

Fears Liverpool could be set to lose Can increased on Monday when the player admitted he was flattered by interest in him from Juventus.

Discussing Juve’s interest, Can said: “It’s always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest,.

“The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues.”