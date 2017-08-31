Former Liverpool midfielder insists Van Dijk will complete Anfield move

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk will complete a deadline day move to Liverpool, according to one of their former midfielders.

Ex-Reds midfielder David Thompson claims that a move for the centre-back is on the cards, claiming he has been told it is “happening”.

He wrote: “Vvd on his way to Lfc some spending g going on from FSG #lfc.”

Boxer Derry Mathews tweeted Thompson to ask him about the deal and said: “Tomo I told them all and they laughed now there asking what times he’s arriving.”

Thompson then replied: “Was told it’s happening mate fingers crossed the reach agreement now.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star Micky Quinn issued a plea to Southampton fans on TALKsport earlier.

“A plea on behalf of Liverpool fans to Southampton Football Club,” Quinn said.

“We’ve had a few dealings in the past. Mr (Mauricio) Pellegrino, you’ve kept two clean sheets this season, you don’t need Virgil van Dijk.

“He’s unhappy, he wants to leave.

“Virgil, if you’re listening, of on your knees son, get them kneepads on and go to the board of directors bang down the door and beg that you want your dream move to Liverpool.

“It’s been a decent career there, but you’ve got to move on. So please Southampton, let Virgil van Dijk free to pursue a career with potential Premier League champions Liverpool.

“They’ve even got the No 4 Liverpool shirt ready for him now if they let him go. So, please, Southampton, free Virgil van Dijk.”