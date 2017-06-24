Former Liverpool, Real Madrid full-back announces retirement

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and West Ham defender Alvaro Arbeloa has announced his retirement from football.

The 34-year-old Spaniard made three Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season before being released and in an interview with Marca he revealed he was hanging up his boots.

“It’s time to say goodbye,” he said. “Physically I was okay to keep playing.”

The full-back spent three years with Liverpool before returning to the club for whom he made his senior debut, Real Madrid, in 2009.

He won one LaLiga title and the Champions League twice, making over 200 appearances before signing for West Ham last August.

Asked what he believes the future has in store for him now he has called time on his playing career, he suggested he would be open to a return to the Bernabeu.

“Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself,” he said.