Philippe Coutinho has reportedly given his approval to a sensational offer from Liverpool to take him on loan from Barcelona.

Coutinho has been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot last season, with Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United touted as a potential destination for the Brazilian.

Antoine Griezmann’s recent arrival at Barca appears to have harmed Coutinho’s first-team chances further, although the fact that the Frenchman was given the number 17 shirt rather than Coutinho’s number seven was seen by many fans as a sign that the latter would be staying at Camp Nou.

However, speculation continues over a Coutinho exit, with the 27-year-old having been touted as a makeweight in a deal to bring Neymar back to Catalonia from PSG.

But it would appear that the chance to work under Jurgen Klopp again at Anfield is a tempting prospect for the former Inter Milan player.

Indeed, according to Calciomercato, Coutinho has given his backing to an offer from Liverpool to take him on a two-year loan with the option to buy at £88million.

Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has already hinted that the Brazilian would find it difficult to play for any other Premier League club than the Reds, who he left to join Barcelona for £142million back in January 2018.

Joorabchian said: “I think Liverpool lies very, very deeply in his heart, he was a big fan of them throughout the campaign [last season].

“He was wishing for them to win the title and he has a very strong affinity there so I think it will be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool from a personal standpoint.”

Liverpool have so far this summer only landed youngster Sepp Van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle for £1.3m, but potentially bringing Coutinho back would see them make a huge statement as they look to knock Man City off their Premier League perch this season.

