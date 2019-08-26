Former Liverpool star claims Klopp wants to drop ‘brilliant’ Matip

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has claimed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ideally wants to drop Joel Matip for Joe Gomez.

Owen, admits though that Matip has made himself virtually undroppable right now after a superb run of form since he came into the team for the injured Gomez last season.

The Cameroon international has been outstanding for the Reds alongside Virgil van Dijk, despite Gomez being the longer-term option alongside the Dutch giant at the heart of Liverpool’s back four.

Owen, however, has suggested Klopp would rather be playing Van Dijk and Gomez as his first-choice central defensive pairing.

“Make no mistake, Jurgen Klopp wants to have Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as his centre-half pairing, that’s what he sees,” Owen told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“But over the last season or so, Matip has just, you can’t hardly drop him, if you do you’re resting him and bringing him straight back in.

“So full marks to Matip, I mean he’s been absolutely brilliant.

“Last season in the Champions League he was brilliant and the Premier League as well.”

