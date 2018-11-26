Former Liverpool star claims Klopp’s future cannot be guaranteed

John Toshack says Jurgen Klopp’s future at Liverpool cannot be guaranteed unless he wins a trophy this season.

Klopp steered Liverpool into the final of the Champions League last season, and the Reds have followed that up by making their best start to a Premier League campaign with 33 points from 13 games.

But Klopp has failed to land a trophy in his three years at Anfield – and former Liverpool favourite Toshack feels the German must do that this term to make life easier for himself on Merseyside.

“If Liverpool don’t win a trophy this year then they’ve got a decision to make (about Klopp),” former Real Madrid and Wales manager Toshack said.

“Things look really good at the moment, but this is Klopp’s third full season at Liverpool and this is the acid test for him.

“You can be unlucky not to win a trophy, but at the top clubs that’s what matters.

“It’s such a fine dividing line, but when you’re at a club like Liverpool that’s what it’s all about.”

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp initially agreed a three-year deal to become Liverpool manager in October 2015.

He signed an extended six-year deal in July 2016, with Liverpool’s American owners saying it would have been “irresponsible” not to offer Klopp a long-term contract.

Unbeaten Liverpool currently trail champions Manchester City by two points, and have a huge Champions League trip to Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

“Klopp seems a super guy,” Toshack added.

“He’s open with the players and tells it how it is.

“Maybe he’s too passionate at times, but the dividing line is so thin between first and second.

“You feel City have got the edge with Pep Guardiola because they’ve got trophies behind them.

“That’s a big thing and Liverpool haven’t won any yet.”

John Toshack was speaking at the book launch of ‘Toshack’s Way: My Journey Through Football’, which is published by deCoubertin Books and costs £20