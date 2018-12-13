Former Liverpool star claims Reds ace could easily play for Barcelona

Former Liverpool star David Thompson claims that a Reds star would ‘not look out of place’ if he signed for Barcelona.

Andrew Robertson, who joined from Hull for £8million in 2017, is the player in question – having become arguably the Premier League’s top left-back.

The Scotland skipper impressed again in the 1-0 win over Napoli that secured Liverpool’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League and Thompson, who spent four years at Anfield, believes Robertson would even shine with the Catalan giants.

Thompson tweeted, after the game against the Serie A side: “Andy Robertson could play for Barca and not look out of place.”

Robertson, meanwhile, hailed Alisson for his stoppage-time wonder-save that got the Reds through, saying: “We knew we had to get a fast start and that’s what we did.

“At 0-0 they had nothing to lose and they threw up their centre-back. It was an unbelievable save from Alisson.

“But to get 1-0 up we were confident we would keep a clean sheet and thankfully that’s what we did.”

Liverpool can now look forward to facing a group winner in Monday’s last-16 draw.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!