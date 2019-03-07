Former Liverpool star claims Rodgers tried to mimic Mourinho

Glen Johnson is convinced that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers tried “to be Jose Mourinho” at times during his spell in charge of Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman recently replaced Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium in a move that angered many Celtic fans.

And former Reds defender Johnson has given an insight into what it was like working under Rodgers during his three-year tenure at Anfield.

Johnson told the True Geordie podcast: “There is that bit of it (confidence bordering on arrogance). And it stems from when he was the understudy for Mourinho at Chelsea.

“He got so many mannerisms from him that it was almost like he’s trying to be Mourinho.”

Johnson also admitted that Rodgers provided him and his team-mates with a number of cringeworthy moments, including the infamous incident involving three players names in an envelope.

“I remember I was looking around like ‘is he f*****g serious?,” Johnson reflected on the envelope speech.

“And you could bet your bottom dollar all those envelopes were empty.

“After that it was a ‘trying to get a reaction’ sort-of speech.

“And then over the course of the season hoping that everyone’s forgotten about that meeting and no one brings it up.”