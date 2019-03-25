Former Liverpool star explains how Roy Hodgson sold him by mistake

An incredible transfer blunder saw Roy Hodgson offload the wrong player to Fulham while he was Liverpool boss, the player in question has alleged.

The Crystal Palace manager spent an ill-fated seven-month spell in charge of Liverpool in 2010, with the Reds ending his reign in the January of the 2010/2011 season.

During his tenure in charge of the club, Hodgson was responsible for bringing Paul Konchesky to Anfield, with the transfer raid on Fulham seeing Alexander Kacaniklic and Lauri Dalla Valle moving in the opposite direction.

However, Kacaniklic, speaking to Swedish outlet FotbollScanalen, now claims that his sale to Fulham was a mistake – and even alleges that his move to Fulham was only granted as Hodgson mixed him up with ‘another Alex’.

“In his head, he thought he changed another Alex for Konchesky. But then it was too late. It’s a little funny.

“Then he just told me I was welcome back in Liverpool with open arms, but that I should do what I felt.

“I did not [go back]. Then I had already changed my mind and was very excited about coming to Fulham.”

Kacaniklic has not revealed which ‘Alex’ he was talking about, though the only other player at the club during that time with the name was Alex Cooper, who was allowed to join Ross County a year later.

Despite the alleged blunder by Hodgson, Kacaniklic said he only has fond memories of his time at Anfield, adding: “It was incredible, incredible. Already in the academy, how professional it was. It was a fantastic football upbringing with all the coaches and then training with all the players at Melwood – it was a dream.”

Kacaniklic went on to make over 100 appearances for Fulham and also had spells at Watford, Burnley and Nantes, before returning to his homeland with Hammarby.

The now 27-year-old has 19 caps for his country.

