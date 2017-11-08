Former Liverpool star on why Kane will shatter Neymar record

Former England striker Emile Heskey thinks Harry Kane would be sold for over £200million if he were to leave Tottenham.

The England striker, who has been in scintillating form for Spurs this season, has been tipped up as a target for Real Madrid next summer.

However, Heskey believes Kane is already worth more than Kylian Mbappe, who will cost an estimated £170million when his loan at PSG becomes permanent in the summer, and could yet top the €222m (£197m) the Ligue 1 giants paid for Neymar.

“Harry Kane is worth more than Kylian Mbappe,” Heskey told the London Evening Standard.

“I don’t see anything that makes me think Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham. The only thing that could motivate him to leave Tottenham is if the club don’t start winning trophies. Every player wants to win trophies.

“Tottenham have a long history of getting the maximum transfer fee when selling their players. Harry Kane could even break the £200m mark if he continues in this form because Tottenham will fight tooth and nail to keep him.

“I think you have to put Kane in the top 5 strikers in the world at the moment. There’s not many that you could put alongside Kane. You’ve got Lewandowski, Suarez and Lukaku, but not many other out and out strikers who score the numbers that Kane does.”

