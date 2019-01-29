Former Liverpool star has conspiracy theory over title race

Liverpool’s Premier League schedule has been questioned by former Reds star John Aldridge as the race for the title gathers pace.

Aldridge has been left somewhat surprised that Jurgen Klopp’s men, who are looking to win the Premier League for the first time, are playing after title rivals Manchester City throughout March.

City are currently four points behind the Anfield club and have the chance to close that gap to one when they face Newcastle on Tuesday night.

And with matches being moved for TV coverage, City will be able to consistently put the pressure on their rivals – something that Aldridge thinks is a ploy.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “The Reds have been scheduled to play after their title rivals on all four Premier League weekends during March.

“You’d of course rather be playing before City but there will be times before the end of the season that will happen.

“It can have a psychological effect of course but it will be up to Klopp and the players to do what they’ve done all along – look after themselves and continue focusing on the next game in hand and getting three points before moving on to the next opponent.

“You just don’t know and you can never categorically say that this change in fixtures for City to play first hasn’t been done on purpose to put more pressure on Liverpool.

“It’s unlikely of course but use it as a motivational weapon – if there’s any conspiring going on then we take that and throw it straight back at them.

“City can keep on winning but as long as we do the same that can have a psychological effect on them too.

“It could actually work in our favour to break City if we keep on winning and we can use it as a positive.”

