Former Liverpool star in hot water over allegations of sexist comments

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been forced to apologise for comments he made in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese superstar was sent off after half an hour of Juventus’ 2-0 win away to Valencia after appearing to put his hand on the head of the Spanish club’s defender Jeison Murillo.

He has received an automatic one-match ban which cannot be appealed but UEFA’s disciplinary panel could extend it depending on the contents of the report sent to them.

Ronaldo will definitely miss Juve’s next match at home to Young Boys – but unless the ban is extended, he should be cleared to face his former club Manchester United in a double header.

German international Can however could not keep his frustration under wraps, and reportedly said: “It was not a red. We are not women, we play football,” to DAZN after the game.

The former Leverkusen ended months of speculation last month when it was confirmed he had joined the reigning Serie A champions on a four-year deal – and he apologised for his comments via Twitter.

 

