Former Liverpool star ‘mocked the dressing room’ under Houllier

One former Liverpool star refused to speak English in the dressing room and “mocked” his fellow team-mates, according to ex-Reds winger Bernard Diomede.

The often controversial El Hadji Diouf was the player in question, as Diomede spoke of his time at Anfield.

Gerard Houllier signed Diomede – who is now 45 – from Auxerre in 2003 before he moved to French club Ajaccio after failing to make his breakthrough with the Reds.

Diomede may have only made a handful of appearances for the Merseysiders but he was in the Anfield dressing room long enough to notice Diouf‘s questionable attitude.

When asked by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) to name something crazy that happened during his career, Diomede admitted: “El-Hadji Diouf in Liverpool.

“When you arrive in England, you are nobody. Especially in a club with strong identity with Gerrard, Fowler, Owen, Carragher.

“He, he feared no one, was like at home and did not respect the rules: you had to speak English and he spoke French, he kept it up all the time, mocked the dressing room, on the bus.”

