Former Liverpool skipper Mark Wright has revealed why he thinks that Virgil van Dijk has made such an incredible impact at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been continually compared to Liverpool legends Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson, given his calmness and control in possession, however a more favourable comparison could be to Wright himself.

The former England defender was 27, the same age as Van Dijk is now, when he became the most expensive defender in English history in the summer of 1991.

He was a fellow former Southampton player and though this proved to be a period during which Liverpool were in decline, Wright still captained the team to an FA Cup win and still ranks among the 100 players to have shook the Kop.

And speaking to Sky Sports’ Adam Bate, Wright said of Van Dijk: “You can talk about his ability in possession and, yes, he can head the ball, he is quick and he can do all the other bits and pieces as well.

“But you don’t come to Liverpool unless you can do those things. The biggest thing that has impressed me is what I see from him when the ball is at the other end of the pitch.

“He dictates. He makes sure people fill those pockets where previously Liverpool were being hurt on the counter-attack. He makes sure others are aware. It’s that organisation of others that has made the biggest difference because there aren’t a lot of leaders around but he can do that. Nobody is going to argue with him because Virgil is the kingpin.

“I see him as the key to Liverpool’s success. He is an exceptional player and I really cannot believe it wasn’t more of a battle to get him because there is a dearth of top centre-halves around.

“Look around. Name the top five in the Premier League and I think you would struggle to come up with five. Virgil stands out like a sore thumb, to be honest with you.”

