Former Liverpool star Rigobert Song out of two-day coma

Rigobert Song: In action for Liverpool in 1999

Former Liverpool and West Ham defender Rigobert Song will fly to France to continue his recovery after being brought out of a two-day coma.

The 40-year-old reportedly collapsed after suffering a stroke while at his home in Yaounde on Sunday and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Dr Louis Joss Bitang A Mafok, director of the Yaounde Central Hospital’s emergency centre, told the BBC: “He has come out of his coma and the oxygen has been disconnected.

“His high blood pressure has returned to normal and the cerebral haemorrhage has been controlled.”

The former Cameroon star’s illness has prompted former Liverpool team-mates Jamie Caragher and Robbie Fowler to post messages of support.

Carragher tweeted: “Hope everything ends up okay.”

While Fowler said: “My thoughts with Rigobert Song and family. I hope he pulls through.”

Rigobert is the uncle of former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, and is currently the manager of the Chad national team. He is also his country’s most capped player.