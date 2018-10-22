Former Liverpool star sidelined for Juventus’ trip to Man Utd

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks set to miss Juventus’ trip to Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Germany star was sidelined when Juve dropped their first points of the season against Genoa on Sunday, having suffered an injury during his country’s 3-0 loss to Holland last week.

In a statement on their official website, Juventus declared the extent of Can’s injury: “Emre Can will have to undergo clinical and instrumental investigations for a thyroid nodule that could also require surgical treatment.”

That news would appear to rule the 24-year-old, who moved to Turin on a free transfer over the summer, out of upcoming games against United and Empoli in Serie A, while there are suggestions that he could even miss the return with Jose Mourinho’s men at the start of next month.

Can has started three times for Juve this season and has also made seven substitute appearances in Serie A and the Champions League.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.