Former Liverpool star to get new Milan deal as Spurs hover

Tottenham’s efforts to prise Suso from AC Milan look set to end in disappointment with the player reportedly on the brink of signing a new deal with the club.

The former Liverpool star has been in excellent form for Milan this season, with his assists tally of nine the joint best in Serie A so far this season.

That has led to suggestions that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the Spanish star back to the Premier League over the summer, with suggestions they would submit an offer of around £20million.

Suso – who left Anfield on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 – currently has two years left on the four-year deal he signed with Milan, but, according to reports, the club are close to tying him down to fresh terms in a deal that will keep him at the San Siro to 2021.

Milan have been in talks with Suso and his representatives for a number of months, but after the Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux group recently completed their takeover and Gazetta dello Sport claims all parties expect a resolution can finally be found before the end of the season.