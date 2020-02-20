Former Liverpool star wanted Man Utd to sign over-rated Erling Haaland

Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has admitted that he did not rate Erling Haaland and wanted Manchester United to sign him.

The 19-year-old striker moved to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth just €20million.

United wanted to sign Haaland, who had played under Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, but were left stunned when the teenager opted to join Dortmund instead.

The forward has been in sensational form for his new side and bagged a brace a brilliant brace in a 2-1 Champions League win over PSG on Tuesday night.

Haaland managed 16 goals from 14 Austrian Bundesliga games prior to his departure and already has 11 for Dortmund in just seven appearances in all competitions.

However, Gillespie does not the player and has been surprised by Haaland’s sensational form for Dortmund.

“I’m amazed actually [at how he has done]”, Gillespie said on LFC TV after Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

“I looked at him when I was at Salzburg and I have to hold my hands up and say I didn’t fancy him to be quite honest with you.

“I was willing Manchester United to sign him and in fact I still don’t rate him.

“He’s not my kind of player. He’s not a player for me.

“That’s not to say he’s not going to be successful. You can get it wrong sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes has multiple similar facets to his game as one of the club’s greatest-ever midfielders in Paul Scholes, according to Treble-winning defender Jaap Stam.

Fernandes secured a £68million move to Manchester United after agreeing a five-and-a-half year deal last month, but not after months of speculation.

United will pay £46.6million up-front, with a further £8.5m dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player. The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term.

And while the Portuguese star has yet to score in his two appearances for United, he does have an assist to his name after creating Harry Maguire’s goal against Chelsea on Monday, and has clearly caught the eye in both his outings. Read more…