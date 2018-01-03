Liverpool legend warns Coutinho against going on strike

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that Philippe Coutinho risks damaging his career if he chooses to go on strike.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool have opened up on their stance on the Brazil international. Having been adamant they were keeping him in the summer, it appears they may be resigned to losing their key midfielder.

Talks are apparently in London this week between the two clubs during which a final agreement is likely to be found.

On Tuesday, Barcelona-based outlet Sport claimed that Coutinho had informed Liverpool he had played his last game for the club.

However, Carragher wants to see the Reds negotiate a deal with Barcelona like the one involving Naby Keita.

“Best thing @LFC is agree the BIG fee for Coutinho to go in the summer like we’ve done with Keita, not now,” Carragher wrote on Twitter.

“What do the club gain by doing it now? Top 4 & CL progression seriously risked if they sell in Jan, & difficult to replace him now.

“If he goes on strike he damages himself.”

