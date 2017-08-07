Former Liverpool stars question Klopp over star’s exclusion

Two former Liverpool players have questioned the wisdom of Jurgen Klopp amid the ongoing expulsion of Mamadou Sakho from first-team duties.

The Reds boss is seemingly desperate to offload the France defender, having allowed him to join Crystal Palace on loan last season and continuing to make it clear that he no longer remains in his plans.

Sakho is back at Melwood, but is training on his own and away from the rest of the first team having been overlooked for all eight of the club’s pre-season encounters so far.

But hopes of a transfer away have been jeopardised by Liverpool’s reported £30million valuation of Sakho, with the likes of Palace, Southampton and clubs in France and Italy all balking at the Reds’ asking price.

Klopp hinted on Monday that he is ready to end his interest in Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, but with just Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez as his centre-back options, there is reason to question Sakho’s continued absence.

And speaking to ESPN, former Liverpool defensive midfielder Mohamed Sissoko believes this is an oversight by the German.

“In defence, they have to make up for the absence of Mamadou Sakho,” the 32-year-old said.

“I think that Mamadou’s commitment and leadership should be an asset for Klopp.

“I don’t know what happened between them, but I think Mamadou could have been an asset to the defence and the squad as a whole.”

That view has also been echoed by John Arne Riise, who suggested on Twitter that the player could yet salvage his Anfield career.

My guess is that Sakho will through hard work and commitment turn it all around and play for @LFC this season… — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 7, 2017