Former Madrid chief discusses La Liga return for Alexis

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon claims that a La Liga return for Alexis Sanchez is unlikely.

Sanchez currently faces somewhat of an uncertain future at Arsenal as the club battle to get him to sign an extension, along with fellow Gunners star Mesut Ozil.

Having adapted well since moving from Barcelona, Calderon feels that a move back to Spain – and one possible to Real – is not going to happen soon.

“I don’t think he will come back,” Calderon told talkSPORT.”Talking to Real, I don’t think they are thinking about a transfer or a signing. It is too early, they will start thinking about that in May or June.

“But he is a fantastic player and anyone will be willing to have him in their club.”Clubs in China are reportedly lining up offers of around £400k/week, forcing Arsenal to act fast if they want to secure the Chile international long term.Sanchez has scored 40 league goals in 75 appearances since making the £30million from the Nou Camp in 2014.