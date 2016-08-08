Former Man City boss Mancini set to be replaced at Inter Milan

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is set to be replaced by Frank de Boer at Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 46-year-old Dutchman left Ajax in May and was linked with Premier League clubs Everton and Southampton before those vacancies were filled by Ronald Koeman and Claude Puel respectively.

According to reports in the Italian press on Monday morning, De Boer is set to succeed Mancini at San Siro after the Italian’s relationship with new Inter owners Suning Holdings broke down over the summer.

The Nerazzurri have played poorly in pre-season, losing 4-1 to Bayern Munich and 6-1 to Tottenham in friendly games, and the managerial switch could well be made before Borussia Monchengladbach arrive in Ancona for a warm-up match on Wednesday night.

When Chinese company Suning Holdings bought a majority stake in the Milan club in June, Mancini was promised a large transfer budget but has so far only managed to secure one major signing, bringing in Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva from Lazio for 22million euros.

Mutual frustration between the board, Mancini and a group of rebellious players has precipitated a change of leadership and De Boer will have time to make further additions before the Serie A season starts against Chievo on August 21.