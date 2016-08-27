Former Man City boss Pellegrini takes charge of Chinese club

Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune have appointed former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager.

Pellegrini was replaced by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium this summer and was linked with a position at Everton and Southampton.

The Chilean, who guided City to the Premier League title in 2014, will take over Hebei China Fortune with the side fifth in the Super League.

Their squad features former Arsenal forward Gervinho, one-time Chelsea prospect Gael Kakuta, and Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi.