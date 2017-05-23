Former Man City chief executive Cook joins Wigan in new director’s role

Garry Cook, a former Manchester City chief executive, has joined Wigan in a non-executive director’s role following their relegation from the Championship.

Cook, who will work in a part-time advisory capacity with the Latics, spent three years with City where he was responsible for a series of public relations blunders as the club tried to establish themselves as a European heavyweight under their new Abu Dhabi-based owners.

Appointed prior to their arrival in 2008, Cook once claimed of the club’s then-captain “Richard Dunne doesn’t roll off the tongue in Beijing” and said AC Milan “bottled” a proposed deal to bring Brazilian forward Kaka to City.

He resigned in 2011 following an internal inquiry into allegations he sent an offensive email to the cancer-stricken mother of Nedum Onuoha.

Cook previously worked for Nike and was employed in a senior management position with UFC following his Manchester City exit.

“I was both honoured and delighted to be asked to be part of the team developing the next chapter for Wigan Athletic,” he told the club’s official website.

“Returning to the UK and football was a careful decision and had to include supporting a chairman with a high level of ambition and enthusiasm to build the club for future success.”