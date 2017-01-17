Former Man City defender signs short-term Malaga deal

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis has joined Malaga on a deal until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The former Argentina international is returning to La Rosaleda for a second spell, having played for the Andalusian club between 2011 and 2013 after joining from Bayern Munich.

The 36-year-old was available as a free agent after leaving Espanyol earlier this month.

A Malaga statement read: “Centre-back Martin Demichelis will play in Malaga for the rest of the 2016/17 season.

“The Argentinian, who has a wealth of experience among the elite of European football, will be having his second stint with the club, where he has played more than 100 games in LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League.”

Demichelis, who has won 51 caps for Argentina, spent three years at City before being released last summer. He then returned to Spain with Espanyol but made just two league appearances with the Barcelona-based outfit before mutually agreeing to terminate his one-year contract.