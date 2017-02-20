Former Man City defender tips Sane for the top

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is capable of going to the very top of the world game, says former City favourite Michael Tarnat.

Ex-Germany left-back Tarnat spent a year at Man City in 2003-04, and he has been watching Sane’s development under Pep Guardiola with keen interest.

Sane started slowly in the Premier League following a big-money summer move from Schalke, but has started to shine of late, and Tarnat believes it is just the start of things to come from the youngster.

“Everybody looked at Leroy Sane last season in the Bundesliga,” he told Omnisport. “He made great games for Schalke and then took the step to go to Manchester City, which is a great club where top players are playing.

“He certainly struggled at the beginning to adapt to the league and the players. That was something that he probably underestimated in the beginning.

“But in the last games he has acclimatised and will be an important part of Man City and also for Pep Guardiola.

“He is incredibly fast, has a good technique and a good finish. I believe these are all his strengths.

“If you are fast, have a good shot and score goals this is a good argument to become a top player, and I think that he will be maturing in a foreign country over the next few years.

“Foreign culture will make him a bit more mature from the point of view of personality. I think he will also be an important part of the German national team in the next years.”