Former Man City star set to complete stunning Premier League return

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure is due to arrive in London ahead of a return to the Premier League, a report claims.

The 35-year-old made the move to Olympiakos three months ago but has since been released by the Greek side.

According to Sky Sports News, the Ivorian’s ‘pay as you play’ deal proved to be too problematic due to the club’s increased budgetary restrictions.

In a statement, Olympiakos said: “Yaya is and remains an important member of the Olympiakos family, who has marked a central part of the history of the club. Olympiakos would like to thank him for everything he has offered to the club.

“Yaya will remain deeply devoted to the club and wishes to Olympiakos lots of success. Yaya is leaving as a friend and the doors at Olympiakos will always be open for him. Our paths will surely cross again.”

Sky go on to claim that Toure has kept himself fit since his last competitive game on November 8 and has rejected advances from China and the MLS.

Toure will apparently arrive back at his family home in London later in the week ahead of a possible Premier League return.