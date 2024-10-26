Former Man Utd academy star heads to Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds-owned Dragons strike double deal

Wrexham have signed a former Manchester United academy talent and an Iceland international forward as they look to maintain yet another promotion push.

The Red Dragons, who are co-owned by movie and TV stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have won back-to-back promotions and are currently second in League One as they set their sights on the Championship next.

Phil Parkinson’s side are going well but have been hit by an injury crisis that has seen several key players sidelined.

However, they’ve responded to those troubles by landing former United academy star Matty James and Iceland striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Both have moved to the Racecourse Ground on short-term deals until January and James could make his Wrexham debut against Charlton on Saturday after being named on the bench for that game.

“I’d like to welcome Jon and Matty to the club,’ said Parkinson, who has been in charge of Wrexham since 2021.

“With injuries to George Evans, Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher, it was important to bring them in, and we look forward to working with the two of them.”

James, Bodvarsson thrilled to get Wrexham chance

Former England Under-20 midfielder James spent three years in Manchester United’s academy before signing his first professional contract in 2009.

While he never played for United and was sold to Leicester City in 2012, James was an unused substitute under legendary Old Trafford Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 33-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Leicester and his most recent club Bristol City but was released by the Robins at the end of last season. He has also had loan spells at Preston, Barnsley and Coventry during his career.

Speaking out on his move to Wrexham, James said: “It feels great to be given the opportunity to play again and to join a club that’s moving in a direction that everybody’s watching.

“I’m over the moon, and can’t wait to get started. It was a weird process for me, not being in a routine.

‘I was training at Leicester, which I’m thankful for, but to be back inside a men’s environment here with the lads – they’re a fantastic bunch of lads and I’ve loved every minute so far.

“I want to enjoy playing football again, to try to help – be around the group, and whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I’ll do.

“I want to build up in terms of fitness and game time – and there’s a lot of games coming up, so I want to earn some minutes and move forward from there.’

Bodvarsson, meanwhile, was most recently at Bolton Wanderers but has also played for the likes of Millwall, Reading and Wolves.

“It’s great to be at a club like Wrexham,” the 32-year-old admitted. “Everyone knows the history by now and it’s just a very exciting club to be a part of.

“I’m delighted to be here, and hopefully I can help the club achieve further success. It’s good to be back in the dressing room. I really missed it – I think my wife was going crazy!

“I’ve been training and trying to keep myself fit, but it’s good to be back in the environment and to work on getting my sharpness back.

“The manager and the coaches have been really good with me, getting straight back into it.

“It’s about finding myself again over the next few months. I want to get my confidence back for myself, work hard for the club, and see where it gets me.”

Latest Wrexham news: Ronaldo signing ‘mot impossible’

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been why they can one day bring world football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the Racecourse after former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas told them ‘nothing is impossible’.

The Welsh side have been on a remarkable journey back up the football pyramid since the Hollywood superstars took ownership of the club back in November 2020, sealing successive promotions from the National League back into League One, where they currently sit second with six wins and two draws from their 10 games played so far.

With everything that Reynolds and McElhenney touch seemingly turning to gold at Wrexham, supporters are dreaming big and wondering just how far their ambitious owners can take them.

And while it is very much one step at a time, former France international defender Gallas has suggested there will come a time in the future when he can see Ronaldo enjoying a career swansong at the north Wales side.

