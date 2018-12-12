Former Man Utd ace backs club to complete £70m defender deal

Dimitar Berbatov has told Manchester United that they should move again in January for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

The Sun recently claimed that the Red Devils are ready to make a £60million bid for Maguire in January as they look to fix their defensive woes.

They were apparently unable to match Leicester’s valuation of £70m over the summer, but they are now ready to test the Foxes’ resolve with a fresh bid in the coming transfer window.

Berbatov, who was at United from 2008-2012, believes that Maguire would be the perfect fit for his former side.

“It’s always difficult to buy someone that’s really good in the winter window so if you are lucky enough to buy someone then you need to keep in mind how he’s going to integrate with the team,” the Bulgarian told BT Sport.

“If it’s someone coming from a foreign league it can be more difficult than joining from an English team.

“If you’re buying a central defender then you also need to think about who you’re going to partner him with because you could buy a really good player but if it doesn’t work out then that just causes another problem.

“But I think they need someone at the back that’s comfortable on the ball and don’t buckle under pressure even when someone is attacking you.

“You need to be calm, be able to pass the ball into midfield and carry it. I think they need a player like that.

“I was really impressed with Harry Maguire in the World Cup because he was so composed on the ball and I like that quality in a defender because it benefits the whole team.”