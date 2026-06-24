A former Manchester United manager has held ‘discussions’ over the signing of Lucas Bergvall, who has made it clear he wants to leave Tottenham.

Bergvall won Spurs’ Player of the Season award a couple of years ago. But come the end of last season, he was hardly in the side, with new boss Roberto De Zerbi starting him just once in the seven games he took charge of at the campaign’s conclusion.

That led the Swede in recent days to tell Tottenham he wants to leave the club.

He is reported as asking for a new challenge, looking for a club where he’s going to get consistent minutes in the No.8 position, as he feels it’s clear there’s no obvious route into the Italian’s plans.

AC Milan could offer him sanctuary, as Calciomercato reports that in discussions held by new boss Ruben Amorim, formerly of United, Bergvall’s name has ’emerged.’

A £45million price tag has previously been reported for the wantaway midfielder, and it’s not yet clear whether Milan would look to pay that.

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Milan have Bergvall competition

The Italian club have a number of other suitors alongside them pursuing Bergvall.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware that among his strongest admirers are Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, while Milan’s rivals Inter and Napoli are both in the mix.

We have also learned about interest from Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea and Aston Villa have returned to the fray after previously turning their backs when they felt Spurs were not interested in negotiating.

Forest, for their part, are willing to guarantee Bergvall good minutes, and that’s what he wants from his next club.

None of Milan’s midfield are valued as highly as the Spurs man, so they, too, might well be able to offer the Swede the minutes he wants.

Bergvall twice played against Amorim’s United during his time at Tottenham and was on the winning side in both of those games, so the boss now wanting him at Milan is not a surprise.

But with a lot of interest from multiple clubs, whether or not he’ll be able to bring him in at his new club remains to be seen.

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