Former Man Utd boss Mourinho hints at dream next destination

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has teased that he would like to manage in the Bundesliga next.

Parachuted in for the rest of the season when Mourinho was sacked in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has presided over a remarkable upturn in fortunes, eventually being named the club’s permanent boss.

Mourinho meanwhile has been enjoying a sabbatical of sorts since his departure from Old Trafford, working as a pundit, though he was recently linked with two jobs in Ligue 1.

The 56-year-old has managed in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain – taking the reins at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid – winning trophies in all four countries.

Now, the Portuguese has teased that he would like a spell in the Bundesliga next: “I would like to win a third Champions League with a third club and to win a fifth league in a fifth different country,” he told Record.

“It’s a country [Germany] I’ve never trained in. Why not? Let’s see.”