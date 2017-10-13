Former Man Utd boss open to Scotland talks

Former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes would be “happy to talk” to the Scottish FA about replacing Gordon Strachan as manager – but insists a new club job remains his preference.

Moyes, who left Sunderland in May, is among the front-runners to lead Scotland, who parted ways with Strachan after he failed to guide them to the 2018 World Cup.

SFA performance director Malky Mackay has taken over on an interim basis while the recruitment process begins and Moyes, the former Manchester United and Everton boss, has cautiously welcomed contact.

“There’s been no approach from Scotland but I work closely with the SFA, just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am in they want to speak to me,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“I don’t think anyomne ever turns down their national team but it’s got to be at the right time as well.

“My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I’d be happy to speak to them to see what they have to say.”

Regardless of whether Moyes ends up in the job, the 54-year-old has no doubt that the successful candidate should be a homegrown one.

Sam Allardyce, who lost his job as England boss after just one match last year, is one name which has been mooted but Moyes said: “Yes, he should be Scottish. I think the English manager should be English.

“I’d like it to be the rules all round the world. I think Scotland have looked at managers from abroad and I still think the best choice would be a Scottish manager.”

He was equally forthcoming about he saw the task ahead in the coming months, with no Russian trip to plan for.

“Over the years we’ve been blessed with players who were incredibly talented, at the present time we are finding it much harder,” he added.

“We’re on a path of trying to get the younger players in. We don’t have any game of any real reason (coming up), so it will be a chance to put in some younger players and see how they do.

“There’s no easy answers but look at Iceland, with a 360,000 population. If countries like Iceland can do it, certainly Scotland can.”