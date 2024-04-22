Former Man Utd boss overtakes Zidane as ‘big favourite’ to replace Tuchel at Bayern Munich

Ralf Rangnick is the new favourite to take over at Bayern Munich

According to reports in Germany, former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is the favourite to take over at Bayern Munich next season and replace Thomas Tuchel.

With Tuchel set to leave his role at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the German club have been on the hunt for a new manager for quite some time.

The club tried to prize Xabi Alonso away from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, but along with Liverpool, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to lure him away from the BayArena.

It had been thought that Julian Nagelsmann was also under consideration for the job, despite the 36-year-old being fired from the club last year.

However, he has since committed his future to the German national team and has extended his existing contract until 2026.

This has left Bayern Munich in a somewhat precarious position as a number of their top targets have already been taken off the table.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane recently emerged as a top contender for the job, although it now seems as if a former Man Utd manager is the favourite for the job.

Ralf Rangnick is the new favourite to replace Tuchel

According to TZ, Rangnick is currently the ‘big favourite’ to replace Tuchel next season. The report states that the 65-year-old is now the frontrunner for the job after they failed to land deals for Alonso and Nagelsmann.

It’s understood that Bayern Munich want to get this deal over the line as quickly as possible as ‘everything should be fixed this week’ providing that ‘everything goes according to plan’.

Of course, Rangnick is currently the Austria boss and is set to lead his side at Euro 2024. When discussing his future he told reporters: “I still have a contract until 2026 and our goal and our path will continue after the Euro.”

However, despite committing himself to Austria, the report does state that Rangnick seems ‘willing to talk’ and he has already met with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund.

Along with Rangnick, the report also states that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is also in the running, although it’s made clear that Rangnick is the clubs preferred choice.

Given the tremendous work De Zerbi has done with Brighton, it’s no surprise that he’s being linked with a number of top jobs.

Along with being linked with the Bayern hot seat, he’s also been linked with Man Utd, Liverpool and Barcelona in recent months.

