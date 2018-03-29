Former Man Utd, City striker ‘injured in prison match’

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has reportedly been injured in a prison football match in Cordoba.

The Argentina star enjoyed plenty of success during his time playing with West Ham, Man United and Man City in the Premier League.

Tevez returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors three years ago, only to leave for a season at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in 2017 before rejoining again for the current season in Argentina.

He was welcomed on Twitter at the time: “Tevez came home! Today he joined Guillermo in Cardales and has already trained with his teammates. #VamosBoca.”

The 34-year-old certainly made a big impression on his return, scoring three goals in just five matches as Boca lead the Argentine Primera Division after 20 games.

However, the club are reportedly ‘furious’ after Tevez is said to have picked up a calf injury during a prison football match and the striker could now miss a month.

Clarin Sports claim that he was visiting his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez – who is serving 16 years for his part in an armed robbery – at a maximum security prison in Cordoba where he tore a muscle in his calf during a 20-minute match.