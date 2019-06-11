Former Man Utd coach advises club against risky deal for Gareth Bale

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to think extremely carefully over a pricey deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League.

The Wales winger will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer due to the imminent arrival of Eden Hazard. But their £75m asking price for the four-times Champions League winner has failed to tempt any suitors.

He has been linked with a return to Tottenham, while he was once named as one of United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s four ‘fantasy’ signings at United.

And reports over the weekend claimed it was United who were closing on the Welshman’s signature, with United looking to sign Bale on a two-year loan deal, but pick up the entirety of his £480,000 a week deal.

However, former United No 2 Meulensteen thinks it would represent a “risk” for his old club to sign the Welshman.

“You would obviously talk about bringing in a high-profile player in, but is Gareth Bale still at his best?” Meulensteen told talkSPORT .

“We all know he’s had his fair share of injuries, so it’s always a risk.

“But, on the other hand, a top notch Gareth Bale is a really good asset for Manchester United.

“He brings power, he brings pace and he can create and score goals.

“It’s a bit difficult to see where he is at the moment, though.”

