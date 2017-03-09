Former Man Utd coach gives unique insight into Van Gaal era

Louis van Gaal’s former assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg has revealed that the Dutchman left him ‘fully in charge’ at Manchester United.

Stuivenberg worked alongside Ryan Giggs as LVG’s assistants during the manager’s two seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal joined United in 2014 after David Moyes failed to successfully replace the retired Sir Alex Ferguson. He came to the club valued as one of the best coaches in the world but also struggled in his role.

Failing to mount any serious title challenge, he left the club with an FA Cup triumph, however, his tenure at the club is seen as a failure by many United fans.

Now Stuivenberg has now shockingly revealed that the van Gaal left him in total charge of the club management.

“The role Louis gave me at Old Trafford was unique. It was extraordinary that he gave me so much responsibility,” he told the Mirror.

“He gave me his complete trust.

“At United, I was doing the training sessions for the selected first team before games. I was fully in charge.

“I was doing all the pre-match team talks, and I did the post-match talk with the team and individual players.”

Stuivenberg, who was the club’s under 21 manager prior to van Gaal’s appointment, was thankful for the role, however, which ‘gave him the chance to develop himself’.