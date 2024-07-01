Former Man Utd flop to be offered breathtaking Prem return, with old club joining rival pair in pursuit

Wilfried Zaha could return to the Premier League, with three clubs interested in signing him

Wilfried Zaha could reportedly return to the Premier League just a year on from leaving, as Galatasaray want rid of him, and one of his former clubs is keen on signing the attacker.

The forward has spent the most of career to this point at Crystal Palace. Across two spells at Selhurst Park, Zaha racked up 458 appearances.

In the Premier League, no played has scored more goals for the Eagles than his 68.

His second-to-last season was his most proficient in the English top flight – Zaha bagged 14 Premier League goals.

But two seasons later, he decided to move on from his long-time employers, making the switch to Turkish side Galatasaray.

He scored nine league goals and assisted another three, and a move back to England just a season after leaving could be on the cards.

Zaha has been linked with West Ham, though it’s suggested he does not want to make that move.

That said, he might be forced into a move somewhere in England, following the latest report on his situation.

Galatasaray want Zaha out

Indeed, it’s suggested that despite Zaha performing well for Galatasaray, they’re willing to let him go.

And they’ll accept a ‘nominal fee’ for his services in order to get his contract off the books.

It’s one of the biggest at the club, and they need to cut down on their wage bill, it’s said.

However, it has also been suggested that he could be paid off, which seems counterintuitive.

If he is to move on, he’ll most likely have to take a wage cut given his big contract.

Crystal Palace among suitors

And it’s said there are three Premier League sides keen on bringing Zaha back to England.

West Ham, who have been interested for some time, remain in the mix, and the winger might look more favourably on a move there knowing he may be moved on now. Wolves are also keen on him.

As are his former side Palace. Zaha left after the club had finished 11th in the league, and while they only built upon that by one place last season, new boss Oliver Glasner looks capable of delivering big things.

With the Ivorian back at Selhurst Park, the future could be even brighter.

