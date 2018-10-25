Manchester United are being tipped to bring Angel Di Maria back to Old Trafford in January as a shock potential replacement for Anthony Martial.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in reinforcements after a tough start to the new season at Old Trafford, but the link to Di Maria is a very surprising one.

The Argentine was signed by Louis van Gaal for £59.7m in the summer of 2014 but failed to settle in Manchester and eventually moved to PSG for £44m just a year later.

Mourinho is expected to be handed significant funds to improve his squad in the new year and bookmakers Coral have Di Maria as a 2/1 shot to seal a stunning return to United.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order until Thomas Tuchel in Paris and could replace Martial at Old Trafford.

The United winger had indicated that he would be prepared to make a U-turn and sign a new deal with the club, but reports on Thursday were claiming that his wage demands could scupper any potential new contract.

Di Maria, meanwhile, was recently linked with a switch to Arsenal, after revealing his desire to return to England – although his own salary demands could prove to be problematic to any potential Premier League suitor.

