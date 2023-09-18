David de Gea: Former Man Utd stopper in talks to finally secure next move to familiar setting

David de Gea has confirmed his Man Utd career has ended via a heartfelt post on social media

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in talks with a top LaLiga club over a free transfer switch, having been released by the Red Devils at the end of June.

The 32-year-old stopper is known to have already turned down multiple offers since leaving Old Trafford, having also seen moves to European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid collapse.

However, it now appears that he could be on the verge on a return to his homeland after all.

Reports from Turkey suggest De Gea is in discussions with Real Betis over a switch to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, while Valencia are also said to be considering an approach of their own.

Betis are the clear frontrunners though after they saw talks with former Manchester City star Claudio Bravo fall through.

De Gea is currently believed to be weighing up the contract offer from Betis, having already turned down several over teams in the hope of finding the right fit.

Inter Milan were understood to have been considering De Gea as Andre Onana’s replacement, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr also made the Spaniard an offer.

And despite being out of action for over three months, De Gea has continued to train hard and recently shared a video to appeal to potential suitors.

De Gea working hard to stay fit

In that footage, he could be seen working on his footwork, catching and kicking. Alongside the clip, he added the caption: “Work hard. Push yourself ⚽️.”

Reacting to the social media post, former United teammate Bruno Fernandes said: “Muy bien Kevin 👏🏼😅.”

If De Gea does make the switch to Andalusia, he’ll be joining a Betis side currently 10th in the table with seven points from their five LaLiga outings so far.

Betis are also in Europe, something that is bound to be an attraction to De Gea, and will face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Spanish side are not just interested in De Gea, however, with Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also on their radar for a January move.

Betis wanted the Argentine over the summer but Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou dug his heels in over a player who impressed in pre-season before picking up a hamstring problem.

As for De Gea, a return to action can’t come soon enough for the experienced stopper, who has been forced to watch on as all the top leagues in Europe are now into their new seasons.

