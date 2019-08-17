Gary Pallister claims a lack of mobility and issues with his weight cost Romelu Lukaku his career at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old ended his two-season stint at Old Trafford earlier, joining Inter Milan in an £73.75m deal.

Lukaku’s exit became rather unsavoury after being reduced to training with boyhood club Anderlecht and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressing his relief at the striker’s exit.

And after a poor 2018/19 season, in which Lukaku only scored 15 goals from 45 appearances, Pallister believes the writing was on the wall for the Belgian.

“I think Lukaku is a goalscorer and he will score plenty of goals, but the way they want to play at times, he’s too heavy,” Pallister told Goal. “You look at the pace in the present game; maybe Ole is looking at that and saying he can’t implement that into his game for me. He was surplus to requirements.”

Reports in Italy also claim Lukaku is struggling with his frame after weighing in at 104kg for pre-season training and being ordered to slim down to under 100kg.

Pallister, however, believes that while Lukaku remains a decent goal poacher, his style was not suited to the type of football Solskjaer wants to implement at Old Trafford.

“He’s a goalscorer, an instinctive goalscorer. He’s not the most clinical but he will get you 15-20 goals a season, but we were looking for a more rounded player,” he continued.

“He plays [Jesse] Lingard, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford, and we caught Chelsea napping on the ball high up the pitch. So when you can do that you’ll have more space to go into and score more goals.”

Lukaku had fallen down the pecking order at United under Solskjaer, but the move to Inter Milan will likely see the former Chelsea man start as first-choice under Antonio Conte – assuming he gets down to the required weight.

The striker is likely to make his Serie A debut for the Nerazzurri in the opening match of the season against Lecce on Monday August 26.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has explained why another of last season’s struggling stars, Fred, failed to adapt during his first year at Old Trafford.

