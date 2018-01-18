Former Man Utd midfielder extends stay in MLS

Chicago Fire have confirmed that former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has signed a new contract with the club.

The Germany legend moved to America last year after failing to win favour under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

But he’s been something of a success in America, after helping his new team finish third in the Eastern Conference.

And the Men in Red will be hoping to improve upon that this year under the stewardship of Veljko Paunovic.

In an open letter to supporters, Schweinsteiger confirmed he would be extending his stay by a further season.

He wrote: “Last season had some high moments, and also some that maybe did not go the way we all hoped. Our team reached an important milestone by returning to the playoffs. However, our year ended without a trophy, and so it felt incomplete. As a sportsman I can not accept this but with the great support of our fans, I am sure we can create another great season.

“I love this city. I love this sport. And I love winning. And so, it is with great happiness that I announce my return to the Chicago Fire in 2018. I look forward to another year with my teammates, the staff and, of course, our great fans.

“It’s time to get back to work.”