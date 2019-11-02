Former Man Utd star claims Solskjaer is still one loss from vultures circling

Gary Neville believes that three consecutive victories do not mean that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can now relax as Manchester United manager.

Neville termed the recent spike in form as a ‘mini-revival’ after a draw at home to Liverpool was followed by wins over Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and now Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

They now face Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime, with Neville claiming that defeat could send United back down into mid-table.

“As a United fan, I went into the Liverpool game panicking,” he told talkSPORT.

“I was thinking this could be a bad day, this could get moody in the stadium, Liverpool are a great team and they could go 3-0 up – but United played really well.

“Ole had been questioned tactically but he got it right on the day and that was the start of this little run they’re on, beating Partizan and then the Norwich win was big.

“I don’t think they would have been capable of going to Norwich and winning pre the international break. That Liverpool game gave them a little bit of confidence to think: “We’re better than this, let’s be positive and beat Norwich”.

“So there has been a mini-revival, but I don’t think Ole will be sat comfortable in his chair. I think he realises he is one game away from the clouds circling again.

“Ole is looking up the table rather than look down, so it’s an important game.”