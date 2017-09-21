Former Man Utd star defends Cavani, calls Dani Alves ‘Neymar’s b****’

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has weighed into the simmering row at PSG between Edinson Cavani and Neymar by insisting his fellow Uruguayan deserves more respect.

The PSG attackers are at loggerheads after Alves snatched the ball off Cavani so Neymar could take a free-kick during their recent win over Lyon.

Later in the game, Neymar demanded to take a penalty that Cavani ultimately missed, with the row said to have spilled over after the game, leading to a dressing room row between the players and leading to reports that Neymar has called for the big-spending Ligue 1 club to sell Cavani.

And now Cavani’s former Uruguayan teammate Forlan has stepped into the row and claims Cavani – who was on Thursday linked with a January move to Everton and Chelsea – deserves much better treatment from his teammates.

“He [Cavani] deserves respect,” Forlan told Uruguayan radio station Radio Sport 890. “He has been scoring goals for years and taking penalties, there has to be respect.”

Forlan continued: “Neymar would not have done that to [Lionel] Messi. He did not want Cavani to take the penalty. He was like a little boy annoying him.

“It’s a problem between Neymar and Cavani, those things happen on all teams.”

Forlan was also critical of Dani Alves’ part in the row and added: ‘What does not make sense is what Alves does, he doesn’t give the ball to Cavani but gives it to Neymar as if he were his b****.”

Brazilian superstar Neymar left Barcelona this summer in a world record €222m switch to PSG – a move explained here by his former Nou Camp teammate Jeremy Mathieu.