Former Man Utd star Jesse Lingard still ‘mulling over’ South Korea move; return to England not ruled out

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been offered a lucrative deal by a club in South Korea but he is reportedly yet to sign the contract.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match for over seven months after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Lingard came close to joining Steven Gerrard’s El Ettifaq after training with the Saudi club but a deal failed to materialise after difficulties arose in negotiations.

He has been looking for a new club ever since and reports on deadline day suggested that he had finally found one.

South Korean side FC Seoul have offered Lingard a lucrative two-year contract, with an option to extend it by another year.

Lingard is expected to fly out to South Korea on Monday morning to complete the deal.

It was initially reported that the attacking midfielder had ‘verbally agreed’ to the move, but it appears that might not be the case.

Jesse Lingard still has other offers on the table

According to ESPN, Lingard is still ‘mulling over’ the offer from FC Seoul and he still has other proposals on the table.

It’s claimed that the England international is still a target for clubs from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and in England.

Lingard has recently spent time in Dubai undergoing an individual training programme to make sure he is ready to resume his career.

As mentioned, he last played for Nottingham Forest in 2022/23, when he scored two goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

During his time at Man Utd, Lingard played 232 matches in total, netting 35 times.

At one stage, Lingard was considered to be one of the best young prospects in the Premier League but never lived up to his potential.

It will be interesting to see if he does agree to join FC Seoul in the coming hours, or if he performs a shock U-turn in favour of a different destination.

