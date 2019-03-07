Former Man Utd striker blasts VAR decision to award penalty

Michael Owen feels his former club Manchester United were lucky to be awarded an added time penalty in their stunning win over PSG.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp spot-kick sealed a 3-1 win that saw United make history and progress to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Lukaku’s first-half brace gave United hope and the striker fully expects the Norwegian to get the job.

Solskjaer has lost just one of 17 matches since taking over and managed to render that 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain meaningless by overseeing an extraordinary last-16 second leg win in France.

“With a neutral head on it’s not a penalty in a million years. The arm isn’t in an unnatural position. It’s not a penalty for me,” said Owen.

Walton, however, explained that under current rules, he believes the referee made the correct decision.

“We called it straight away,” he said. “We watched it. The way he’s gone up – he’s left his arm up and turned his back. This is exactly why VAR has been brought into operation.

“For me, that’s a handball. He hasn’t tried to get his arm out of the way. He’s turned his back and hasn’t taken responsibility for his arm. That’s a penalty kick.

“As the law is written at the moment, that’s handball.”