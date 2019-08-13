Alexis Sanchez can still “rediscover his rhythm” and help turn Manchester United back into top-four contenders this season.

That’s the verdict of former United star Louis Saha, who has lifted the lid on his sneaky suspicions that Saha is not yet done at Old Trafford and could yet force his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

According to reports last week, the Red Devils are so eager to ditch the Chile forward with Roma the latest side linked with a move for the former Arsenal man. It’s claimed that United hope to split Sanchez’s huge £24m-a-year wages with the Serie A side.

But should the move fail to materialise, Saha has explained why he thinks Sanchez could yet play his part this season.

Speaking to Bwin, Saha said: “Sanchez’s poor form has been a mystery, but he could single handedly bring Utd back in to the top four if he can find his rhythm again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the ideal man to get his Midas touch back.

“Players go through rough patches and when the team is playing well, it can be covered up as you’re still winning. When Sanchez joined Utd he was instantly thrown in to the deep end and all eyes were on him and have been ever since.”

Saha also thinks Sanchez can take inspiration from his manager, and added: “I’m hoping he’s working hard behind the scenes to get back to his best.

“He has to channel all his frustration in to his training and come back stronger.

“As a player, Solskjaer would always take any frustration he had and leave his all on the training field and we all know what he achieved as a player.

“He should be a prime example for Sanchez to follow and hopefully he gets his confidence back again.”

It would take quite the reversal of fortunes for that to happen though; so far Sanchez has fallen way short of expectations, managing just five goals in 45 appearances in two seasons, and he was left out of the squad which beat Chelsea 4-0 at the weekend.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!