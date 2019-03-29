Former Man Utd striker piles the pressure on Solskjaer

Dimitar Berbatov says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be fighting for the Premier League title at Manchester United next season.

Solskjaer was handed a three-year deal as permanent manager of United on Thursday and laid out plenty of his intentions for next season.

The 46-year-old Norwegian is fully aware of the traditions of the club and the need to win trophies, but he knows transforming United into winners again will not come quickly.

Solskjaer, who wants his team to be the fittest in the Premier League says “they have to take it step by step” and knows becoming title contenders again “will not happen overnight”.

United remain 18 points behind leaders Liverpool, despite Solskaer’s impressive record since his arrival in December, but Berbatov believes next season they have to hit the ground running and become contenders.

“Getting the job is a brilliant first step, but in many ways the difficult work starts now. The pressure is going to be huge – Ole will now be fighting to keep the job, rather than get it,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I’ve heard the argument that United were holding off appointing Solskjaer full-time to keep the players hungry, but there is no way they will take their foot off the pedal – these are top professionals and they have loads to play for.

“The aim this season will be to get in that top four – and as far as they can in the Champions League of course – but come next season they need to be targeting the title. This is Manchester United we are talking about!

“Ole has had the chance to look at the team this season and he absolutely needs to be fighting for all the big prizes next season.”