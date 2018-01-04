Former Man Utd striker signs for Asian Champions League side

Diego Forlan has joined Hong Kong side Kitchee ahead of their appearance in the group stages of the Asian Champions League.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United striker has been a free agent since leaving Indian Super League side Mumbai City in December 2016.

But despite a year of inactivity, Forlan has agreed to sign for the Hong Kong champions on a short-term deal. Kitchee are appearing in the group stages of the Asian Champions League for the first time and wanted an experienced striker to lead the line for them as they look to make a mark in the competition.

Forland who played 112 times for Uruguay and won the Golden Ball Award for the best player at the 2010 World Cup finals, finished as the top scorer in Spain’s La Liga while with Villarreal in 2005 before going on to join Atletico Madrid.