Former Man Utd target linked with January move to Everton

Everton are planning on a move for Roma’s Kevin Strootman when the transfer window opens in January, according to reports in the Italian media.

The Holland midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United for a number of years, but series of persistent injuries scuppered any chance of a move to the Premier League.

However, TuttoMercatoWeb claim the player could yet move to the North West with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman set to launch a raid on the capital club as he seeks a long-term successor to 35-year-old stalwart Gareth Barry.

Strootman was one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football when he signed for Roma from PSV Eindhoven in July 2013 from for a fee that could potentially rise to €19m.

However, injuries have restricted him to just 56 appearances for Roma and it’s claimed the Serie A side could be tempted to move the midfielder on.